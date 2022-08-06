Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $5.20 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,834 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 379,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $760,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $207,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 73.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 5.9% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

