Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 21,756 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,756 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of AGCO worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $58,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 21.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $106.21 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.