Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Acquired by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 216.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,696,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp
In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %
Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.11. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 45.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.53%.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
