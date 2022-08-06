Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Acquired by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 216.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,696,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.11. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 45.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.53%.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.