Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRUS. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Merus in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.56.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. Merus has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 35.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,324,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merus by 44.5% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 469,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 144,394 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the second quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Merus by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.