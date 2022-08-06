Mesefa Price Hits $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, Mesefa has traded 140% higher against the US dollar. One Mesefa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Mesefa has a market capitalization of $5,168.59 and $75.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 239.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00624654 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015098 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mesefa Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com.
Buying and Selling Mesefa
