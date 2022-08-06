MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires 11,375 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $2,364,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 547,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,599. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

