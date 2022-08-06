MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires 140 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,026.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,971.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.40. 1,282,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.