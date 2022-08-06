MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Cuts Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.60% of Southside Bancshares worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 47.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 42.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 90,754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 152,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SBSI stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.57. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

