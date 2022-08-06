MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Increases Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,845 shares during the quarter. Physicians Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.24. 2,299,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

