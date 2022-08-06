MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Raises Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,817 shares during the period. Plymouth Industrial REIT accounts for approximately 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PLYM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. 201,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,027. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $790.96 million, a PE ratio of -23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.02%.

Several research firms have commented on PLYM. JMP Securities lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.