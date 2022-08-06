MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Raises Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.77% of TrueBlue worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TrueBlue by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

TrueBlue Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 125,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.56. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

TrueBlue Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

