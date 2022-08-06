MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 2,325 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $55,151,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,645 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,721,000 after acquiring an additional 73,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1,481.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,854 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

MTN traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.03 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.