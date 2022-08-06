MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 4,200 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.25% of Radian Group worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Radian Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,168.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE RDN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. 1,255,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Articles

