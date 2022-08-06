Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 627,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $211,181,000 after acquiring an additional 74,049 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 921 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.98 and a 200-day moving average of $182.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

