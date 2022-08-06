Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 471,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $104,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

META stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

