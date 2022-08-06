Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lifted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.11. 25,832,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,145,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

