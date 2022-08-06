Metahero Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Metahero has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $43.84 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,192.62 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063056 BTC.

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

