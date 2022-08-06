Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.42-1.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.73.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,005,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,639. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

