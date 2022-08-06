MileVerse (MVC) Hits One Day Volume of $683,435.00

MileVerse (MVC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. MileVerse has a total market cap of $15.19 million and $683,435.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 127.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

