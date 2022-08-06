Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,410 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $37,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 284,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 50,625 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average is $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.