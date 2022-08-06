Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 44,912 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 432,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $36,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,374,000 after buying an additional 1,441,526 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

