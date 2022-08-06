Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51,937 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of General Electric worth $53,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $698,826,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.21.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

