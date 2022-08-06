Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 27,495 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Progressive worth $35,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.90.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

