Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $40.87 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $40,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cigna by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 target price on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.72.

Shares of CI opened at $281.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $284.46.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

