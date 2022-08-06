Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,079 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,247 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $38,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 390,581 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $288.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $296.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,254 shares of company stock valued at $45,899,243. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.