Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 88,249 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,129,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 88,249 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $154,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.