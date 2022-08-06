Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $48,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $145.39.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.