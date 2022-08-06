Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,149 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $379.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.73 and a 200-day moving average of $384.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

