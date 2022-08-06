Mizuho Cuts Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $30.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

LTHM opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 2.02. Livent has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Livent by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Livent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Livent by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

