MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.57.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 2.3 %

MKSI stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

