Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TAP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 2.2 %

TAP stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

