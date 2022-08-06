MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after buying an additional 836,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

