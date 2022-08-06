MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,387 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

WMT stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.04. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

