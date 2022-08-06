MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 394,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 204,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 37,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:MPW opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

