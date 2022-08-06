MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 6,078 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11. The company has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

