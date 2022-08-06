MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 791 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 147,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 426,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

