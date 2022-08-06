Monetta Financial Services Inc. Invests $587,000 in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.28. 402,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

