Monetta Financial Services Inc. Invests $908,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. CrowdStrike comprises 0.8% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.0 %

CRWD stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $191.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,145. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of -241.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.