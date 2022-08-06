Monetta Financial Services Inc. Makes New $652,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $32.58. 2,764,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Get Rating

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

