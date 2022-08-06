Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $532.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $426.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after buying an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

