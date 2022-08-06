Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.50.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

