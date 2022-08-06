Morgan Stanley Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $41.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised The Carlyle Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.09.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,110,307 shares of company stock worth $81,621,609. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

