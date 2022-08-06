M&T Bank Corp Acquires 8,451 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of Dover worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Dover by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Dover by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.80. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

