M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.27% of Stericycle worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stericycle by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 38.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.