M&T Bank Corp Has $18.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day moving average is $166.80. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

