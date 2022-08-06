M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $24,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,667,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $341.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.