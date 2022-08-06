M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,476 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $46,661,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $148.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

