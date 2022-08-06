M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $29,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $125.04 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

