M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,939 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $27,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWS opened at $110.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.