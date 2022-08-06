M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,866 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $343.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.02 and a 200-day moving average of $364.75. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

